Italy regulator to move quickly on Eni separation from Saipem
October 22, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

Italy regulator to move quickly on Eni separation from Saipem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s market regulator Consob will look to give a quick answer to a series of questions on how oil major Eni must proceed to deconsolidate its oil sevice subsidiary Saipem, Consob’s chief said on Thursday.

State-controlled Eni owns 43 percent of the Italian oil contractor and is looking to sell down its stake with a view to getting Saipem’s debt off its balance sheet.

Consob’s reply to the queries will be very fast, Giuseppe Vegas said in a parliamentary hearing.

“As I understand it Eni and Saipem want to separate rapidly,” Vegas said.

Saipem is due to present a key turnaround plan next week which sources have said will involve a capital increase and a debt refinancing package. Eni is talking to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti about selling part of its Saipem stake, the sources said. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
