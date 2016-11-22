FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Saipem rig catches fire off Norway, no injuries reported -Statoil
#Energy
November 22, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Saipem rig catches fire off Norway, no injuries reported -Statoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Statoil comments)

OSLO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A fire broke out in an engine room on Saipem's Scarabeo 5 drilling rig in the Norwegian Sea on Tuesday, Norwegian oil company Statoil said in a statement.

All 106 crew were accounted for, and there were no reports of injuries, Statoil said.

"We have reports that no flames are visible, but there is smoke," a Statoil spokeswoman said, adding that efforts to extinguish the fire were still ongoing.

"33 crew have been moved onshore or to nearby installations," she said.

The rig was working for Statoil on the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea when the fire broke out.

"No drilling operations were underway at the time of the incident. There are no other installations on the Njord field at the present time," Statoil said in its statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Jane Merriman)

