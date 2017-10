(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italian oil service company Saipem said on Tuesday it had won new drilling contracts in Saudi Arabia worth about $250 nmillion.

In a statement, Saipem said it had signed five onshore contracts with Saudi Aramco for the hiring of plant.

The duration of the contracts varied between 3 and 5 years, it said.