Saipem confirms 2012 targets after in-line profit rise
April 23, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Saipem confirms 2012 targets after in-line profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 23 (Reuters) - Saipem, Europe’s largest oil services firm by market value, confirmed on Monday its guidance for further profit and revenue growth in 2012 after quarterly net profit rose 8.5 percent, as oil-sector investments rise.

Saipem, a unit of Italy’s Eni, said first-quarter net profit was 231 million euros ($305 million), broadly in line with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 236 million euros.

“The substantial backlog and strong first-quarter results enable the management to confirm the 2012 guidance announced in February,” it said in a statement.

The company, traditionally conservative with its guidance, said in February it aimed to achieve 2012 revenues of 13 billion euros and a net profit of about 1 billion euros.

Shares in Saipem were down 3.5 percent at 1116 GMT, in a lower market. ($1 = 0.7571 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

