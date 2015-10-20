FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maire Tecnimont denies talk of due diligence on Saipem assets
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
October 20, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Maire Tecnimont denies talk of due diligence on Saipem assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italian engineering and construction group Maire Tecnimont denied a report on Tuesday it was carrying out due diligence on the onshore business of oil contractor Saipem.

Italian daily Il Giornale said earlier on Tuesday Maire Tecnimont was looking at the onshore assets of Saipem and had started due diligence.

“I deny what has been published in some press reports and in particular that there is any due diligence on Saipem under way,” the spokeswoman told Reuters.

Saipem, which is 43 percent owned by Italian oil major Eni , is due to unveil a turnaround business plan next week.

Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.