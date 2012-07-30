FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saipem says debt decline slows as capex rises
July 30, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

Saipem says debt decline slows as capex rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian oil services firm Saipem expects net debt to decline at a slower pace than initially foreseen, the company said on Monday, as it raised its 2012 investments guidance.

Saipem raised its target for 2012 capex by 11 percent to 1 billion euros from 900 million euros to reflect the purchase of three rigs for a Saudi Armaco contract, the expansion of the Edmonton Yard in Canada and the euro devaluation.

“At year-end we can still have some net debt decrease but not the one seen at the beginning of the year,” chief executive Pietro Franco Tali said in a conference call to present the groups first-half results. “We are not giving a specific target,” he said.

Saipem confirmed its 2012 income targets after second-quarter net profit rose 7.6 percent to 242 million euros, though it said Europe’s economic woes could delay investment and big gas projects.

Net debt rose t o 3.94 billion euros at the end of June from 3.19 billion at end-2011. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

