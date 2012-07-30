Saipem sees oil investments hit by Europe woes

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest oil services company Saipem said on Monday it expected a financial and economic crisis in Europe to weigh on the global oil sector spending, after posting a 5 percent rise in first-half order intake.

It confirmed its targets for 2012 including for a net profit of around 1 billion euros.

Orders in Saudi Arabia, Russia, Nigeria between March and June contributed to an 6.3 billion euro ($7.8 billion) order intake in the first half of the year, a 5 percent rise from a year earlier.

European woes “are creating a climate of growing uncertainty regarding the global economy, which in turn impacts the timing of the awarding and start of projects planned by oil companies,” Saipem said in a statement.

The Italian group said net profit in the second quarter was 242 million euros, a touch above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S view of 246 million euros.

After the release of the results Saipem pared gains. At 1102 GMT, shares in Saipem were 0.3 percent higher at 37.8 euros, below all-time high of 39.9 euros hit in mid-March. ($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)