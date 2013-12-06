FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market regulator closes review on 2012 Saipem accounts
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2013 / 3:38 PM / 4 years ago

Market regulator closes review on 2012 Saipem accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog has closed a review of Saipem’s 2012 results without asking for more information even though it deems revenues and costs relating to five contracts did not comply with certain international accounting standards, the company said on Friday.

In a statement the oilfield services company said the decision to close the review comes “in the light of the company’s announcement to the markets of its decision to apply IAS 8 paragraph 42 in relation to the contracts in question”.

Saipem said Consob will assess whether its directors comply with relevant IAS principles in the preparation of 2013 financial statements. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.