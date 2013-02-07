FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saipem CEO confident no more surprises ahead
February 7, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

Saipem CEO confident no more surprises ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The new management of Saipem is confident there will be no more surprises that could impact the group, Chief Executive Umberto Vergine said on Thursday.

“We are very confident we don’t have any surprises that can hit us,” Vergine told analysts on a conference call, excluding any extraordinary event.

Last week Saipem shocked the market when it cut 2012 guidance and painted a gloomy outlook for 2013.

Asked by an analyst if jurisdictions outside of Italy, such as the US, could start probes into alleged corruption in Algeria, Vergine said he had no evidence of any possible probe other than that being carried out by Milan prosecutors.

Saipem has ADRs traded in the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
