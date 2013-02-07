FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2013 / 6:52 PM / in 5 years

Saipem fund investors seeking meeting with directors-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fund shareholders of Italy’s Saipem are seeking a meeting with independent board members of the oil service group on Thursday to discuss its profit warning last week, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“Some funds are trying to set up a meeting with the independents this evening,” one of the sources said.

The source said shareholders were angered by the fact that Saipem announced earlier on Thursday contracts that it could have informed the market about at a conference call after the profit warning last week.

Saipem, 43 percent owned by oil major Eni, said on Thursday it won 3.2 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in new contracts since end-November 2012.

On Jan 29 the company slashed its 2012 guidance and gave a profit target for 2013 that was almost 60 percent below the average market forecast.

That angered many shareholders. Earlier this week, market watchdog Consob said Fidelity had cut its stake in the company after the profit warning.

A fund manager representing a Saipem shareholder confirmed the funds were seeking a meeting on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7469 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

