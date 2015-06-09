UPDATE 1-Saipem shares slide as cash call jitters return

(Recasts lead, adds Eni CEO, source, shares)

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Saipem shares fell on Tuesday after a report state lender CDP was considering buying a stake in the oil contractor revived ongoing concerns about the company’s capital.

Italian newspaper MF said a fund owned by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) was considering investing up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in Saipem by buying some 20 percent from its main owner Eni.

“The report may or may not be true but it’s rekindled jitters Saipem will need a capital increase of some kind,” a trader in Milan said.

At 1334 GMT, Saipem shares were down 5.8 percent while the European oil and gas index was 0.5 percent lower.

Last Thursday, Saipem shares fell more than 13 percent after a report that banks were pitching for work to raise about 1.5 billion euros.

Saipem has lost more than half its value in the last two years after two profit warnings, a corruption probe in Algeria and tough business prospects.

Eni wants to cut its 43 percent stake to get about 4.4 billion euros of Saipem debt off its own balance sheet. It drafted in Stefano Cao earlier this year as Saipem CEO to turn the company round and get it ready for a sale.

“There’s a new CEO. Let him work, he’s competent and is doing the best for Saipem,” Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Tuesday, when asked if Eni was talking to CDP.

Sources have previously told Reuters that CDP fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) held talks with Eni about a Saipem stake last year.

The state-controlled oil major put its plans to sell down its Saipem stake on hold in December due to adverse market conditions.

“There’s management changes in the offing at CDP so I hardly think Saipem is a priority,” a source familiar with the matter said, referring to talk the chairman of CDP and the CEO of Fondo Strategico could be replaced.

An investment banker who has previously worked with Eni said FSI’s involvement would help Saipem boost its financial strength and give it time to complete its restructuring.

But he said Saipem’s newly appointed CEO still needed time to “get his head around the company” and would be unlikely to take any decision before the summer.

FSI could not be reached for a comment. ($1 = 0.8893 euros)