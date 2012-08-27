Thailand's PTT in S$1.2 bln offer for Sakari Resources stake

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Mining has launched a S$1.2 billion ($960 million) offer for shares in Sakari Resources Ltd‘s, as part of the PTT group’s strategy to gain complete control of the Singapore-listed coal producer.

PTT, through PTT Asia Pacific Mining Pty Ltd, already controls approximately 45.27 percent of Sakari Resources.

PTT Mining, a subsidiary of PTT International Company Ltd, is making an offer for all the shares in Sakari that it does not already own at S$1.90 per share in cash. If successful, PTT International will hold over a 50 percent majority interest in Sakari.

The offer price of S$1.90 represents a 27.5 percent premium to Sakari’s last traded price on Friday. ($1 = 1.2497 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)