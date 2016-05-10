BRIEF-Sakha Diamond to set up joint venture with Osaka-based company in late May

May 10 (Reuters) - Sakha Diamond Corp :
* Says it will establish a new joint venture with an Osaka-based company, which has been engaged in the import and wholesale business of accessory and watch
* Says the joint venture will be engaged in the sale of jewelry products in Tokyo, Japan
* Says the joint venture will be capitalized at 3 million yen
* Says the company and the Osaka-based company will hold 51 percentage and 49 percentage stakes in the joint venture, respectively
* Says effective date late May
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1Uq9nd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)