FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sakha Diamond to set up joint venture with Osaka-based company in late May
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
May 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sakha Diamond to set up joint venture with Osaka-based company in late May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Sakha Diamond Corp :

* Says it will establish a new joint venture with an Osaka-based company, which has been engaged in the import and wholesale business of accessory and watch

* Says the joint venture will be engaged in the sale of jewelry products in Tokyo, Japan

* Says the joint venture will be capitalized at 3 million yen

* Says the company and the Osaka-based company will hold 51 percentage and 49 percentage stakes in the joint venture, respectively

* Says effective date late May

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1Uq9nd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.