Saks CEO says sales at flagship store could hit $1 bln
May 23, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

Saks CEO says sales at flagship store could hit $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Sales at Saks Inc’s flagship store on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue could one day reach $1 billion, Chief Executive Steve Sadove said on Wednesday.

Saks now gets about $700 million, or 20 percent, of its annual sales from the store, which is a major draw for visitors to New York.

Steps like remodeling certain floors or using the store’s basement as a selling space could eventually bump sales to $1 billion, Sadove said at a Citi conference in New York. His comments were also broadcast over the Internet.

Visa rules to make it easier for tourists from countries to come shop in the United States will also be important, Sadove said.

