UPDATE 1-Saks names FTD exec to be new e-commerce head

April 4 (Reuters) - Upscale department store chain Saks Inc on Wednesday named an FTD executive to be the new head of its e-commerce Saks Direct business beginning next month.

Michael Burgess has been executive vice president of the consumer division of retail florist FTD, a unit of United Online , since 2008.

He will replace, and report to, Saks Chief Marketing Officer Denise Incandela, and begin May 7.

Last fiscal year, Saks Direct saw comparable sales rise 28 percent.

Earlier in his career Burgess worked at consulting firm McKinsey & Co, as did Incandela.