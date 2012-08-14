FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saks posts narrower than expected loss, backs forecast
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Saks posts narrower than expected loss, backs forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Saks Inc reported a narrower than expected second quarter loss on Tuesday, as sales gains defied what the luxury retailer said was a tough economy, and the retailer stuck to its sales forecast for the second half of the fiscal year.

Saks reported a net loss of $12.3 million, or 8 cents per share, for the quarter ended July 28, versus a year-earlier loss of $8.4 million, or 5 cents per share.

Excluding items associated with a new fulfillment center, Saks had a loss of 5 cents per share. Wall Street analysts were expecting a loss of 9 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Saks, which operates 45 department stores and 63 discount outlet Saks Off Fifth stores, said it still expects same-store sales to rise in the mid-single-digit range in the second half of the year despite an “uncertain” economy.

As previously announced, Saks’ second quarter same-store sales rose 4.7 percent. Total sales were up 5.1 percent to $704.1 million.

Saks said sales gains at its Fifth Avenue flagship store in Manhattan, which generates about one-fifth of sales, were below those of its other department stores.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.