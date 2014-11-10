FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Salamanca Group expands real estate business unit with Martin Atalovic
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Salamanca Group expands real estate business unit with Martin Atalovic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Salamanca Group Holdings Ltd, a merchant banking and operational risk management business, said it appointed Martin Atalovic as an associate in its real estate business unit.

Atalovic joins from AEW Europe, where he was part of the asset management and investment team focusing on office, retail and logistics transactions across Europe.

In the newly created role, Atalovic will work with Nikos Koulouras, Salamanca Group’s head of real estate, on the investment and asset management of the Group’s property assets across the UK, mainland Europe and Brazil, the company said.

Atalovic has also worked at Quinlan Private Golub in Prague, where he worked on residential and office developments across the Central and Eastern Europe region. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.