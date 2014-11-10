MOVES-Salamanca Group expands real estate business unit with Martin Atalovic

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Salamanca Group Holdings Ltd, a merchant banking and operational risk management business, said it appointed Martin Atalovic as an associate in its real estate business unit.

Atalovic joins from AEW Europe, where he was part of the asset management and investment team focusing on office, retail and logistics transactions across Europe.

In the newly created role, Atalovic will work with Nikos Koulouras, Salamanca Group’s head of real estate, on the investment and asset management of the Group’s property assets across the UK, mainland Europe and Brazil, the company said.

Atalovic has also worked at Quinlan Private Golub in Prague, where he worked on residential and office developments across the Central and Eastern Europe region. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)