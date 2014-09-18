MOVES-Salamanca Group names board members to Trust & Fiduciary unit

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Salamanca Group Holdings Ltd, a London-based provider of financial advisory and risk management services, appointed two directors to the boards of its Trust & Fiduciary unit in Jersey and Mauritius.

The group appointed Michael Giraud, currently the head of business development for the Trust & Fiduciary unit in Jersey, to the unit’s board.

Ben Le Sueur, client service director, was appointed to the Mauritius board of the Trust & Fiduciary unit.

The Trust & Fiduciary team works with high net worth families and also has an office in Geneva. (Reporting By Anet Josline Pinto; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)