Salamander sees Bualuang production resuming in early February

Jan 27 (Reuters) - London-listed Salamander Energy Plc said it expected restart of production at its key Bualuang oil field in the Gulf of Thailand to be delayed until early February.

The oil and gas producer had in January suspended Bualuang operations after a production riser was damaged during bad weather.

The company, which has its primary interests in Southeast Asia, had said on Jan. 8 that production would restart at the field around Jan. 25.

Salamander Energy also said its overall production forecast for 2014 remained unchanged with the company expecting average output to be between 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 16,000 boepd.