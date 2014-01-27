FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salamander sees Bualuang production resuming in early February
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 27, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 4 years ago

Salamander sees Bualuang production resuming in early February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - London-listed Salamander Energy Plc said it expected restart of production at its key Bualuang oil field in the Gulf of Thailand to be delayed until early February.

The oil and gas producer had in January suspended Bualuang operations after a production riser was damaged during bad weather.

The company, which has its primary interests in Southeast Asia, had said on Jan. 8 that production would restart at the field around Jan. 25.

Salamander Energy also said its overall production forecast for 2014 remained unchanged with the company expecting average output to be between 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 16,000 boepd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.