FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salamander Energy gets offer approaches from Ophir Energy, consortium
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 27, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

Salamander Energy gets offer approaches from Ophir Energy, consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Salamander Energy Plc, which drills for oil and gas in Indonesia, said on Monday it had received a conditional proposal from Ophir Energy Plc and that it was seeking to clarify details of the potential offer.

A consortium led by Spanish firm Compania Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA) and Jynwel Capital has also approached London-listed Salamander. However, the consortium has not given any details of its proposal or any confirmation that an offer would be made, it said.

Salamander said it was in discussions with Ophir and the CEPSA consortium regarding their proposals.

The Sunday Times reported that Ophir Energy and Spanish rival CEPSA were preparing competing takeover bids that could value Salamander at over 275 million pounds ($442 million). (thetim.es/1nIARJ8) ($1 = 0.6214 British pound) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.