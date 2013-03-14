FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Earnings Season
March 14, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

Lower production hurts Salamander Energy profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia-focused oil and gas company Salamander Energy Plc posted a 90 percent fall in full-year profit, hurt by an impairment charge and lower production due to the sale of some assets.

The company sold its interests in Offshore Northwest Java and Southeast Sumatra assets in 2011 to focus on its two basins in Indonesia and one in Thailand.

Salamander said pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 fell to $10.8 million from $112.6 million a year earlier. The company took an impairment charge of $23.2 million.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $368 million.

The company produced 10,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), lower than the 18,600 boe/d a year earlier.

Production for the current year is expected to be in a range of 12,500 boe/d to 15,500 boe/d.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about 510 million pounds ($764 million), closed at 199.4 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

