Salamander says shut-in at Bualuang will not hurt output forecast
January 8, 2014 / 7:43 AM / 4 years ago

Salamander says shut-in at Bualuang will not hurt output forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Salamander Energy Plc said production from its key Bualuang oil field in the Gulf of Thailand has been suspended temporarily due to a damaged production riser - a pipe used in offshore production.

Salamander said it expected to restart production around Jan 25.

However, the company said its overall production forecast for 2014 remained unchanged with production expected to average between 13,000 and 16,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Salamander said inspection work and repairs were underway and that there were arrangements for a new production riser to be fitted, if required. It also said it did not expect to incur any significant repair costs.

