UPDATE 1-Salamander raises $201 mln for Asia projects

* Rights issue at 49 pct discount to Thursday closing price

* Proceeds to fund development project, drilling

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Asia-focused oil and gas firm Salamander Energy said it raised 124 million pounds ($201 million) in a rights issue to fund improved facilities at an oil field in Thailand and pay for more drilling in Thailand and Indonesia.

The company said on Friday that it would issue new shares at a price of 130 pence, a 49 percent discount to their closing price on Thursday, in a fully underwritten rights issue.

“The rights issue provides us with the additional capital to accelerate our drilling programme around these assets and to aggressively pursue the opportunities they present,” Chief Executive James Menzies said in a statement.

Salamander plans to use the proceeds to add platform-based facilities to its key Bualuang field in the Gulf of Thailand to help it extract more oil out of the ground at a lower cost.

It will also contract a second drilling rig to speed up its exploration in the same area and use the balance of the proceeds to hunt for oil and gas in its licences in Indonesia.

Shares in Salamander, which have risen 15 percent in the last month, closed at 256.1 pence on Thursday, valuing the firm at 397.8 million pounds.