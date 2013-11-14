FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salamander Energy narrows 2013 production outlook range
#Basic Materials
November 14, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Salamander Energy narrows 2013 production outlook range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Salamander Energy Plc, a southeast Asia-focused oil and gas company, said average production in the year to October 31 was at 14,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and that it narrowed its 2013 output target to between 14,000 and 15,000 boepd.

In August the company said it expected 2013 average daily production of 12,500-15,500 boepd.

The company said its production outlook for 2014 was between 13,000-16,000 barrels of oil per day.

Salamander Energy’s core operations include Greater Bualuang in the Gulf of Thailand; North Kutei and Greater Kerendan in Indonesia. The company generates over 90 percent of its revenue from Thailand.

