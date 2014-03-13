FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salamander Energy full-year profit jumps on Bualuang output
March 13, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Salamander Energy full-year profit jumps on Bualuang output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Salamander Energy Plc reported a four-fold jump in full-year profit driven by higher output from its key Bualuang oil field in the Gulf of Thailand.

The oil and gas producer, whose interests primarily are in Southeast Asia, said pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 increased to $47.3 million from $10.8 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 31 percent to $482.2 million.

Salamander said average daily production rose 31 percent to 14,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) with average production from the Bualuang oil field at 12,300 barrels of oil per day.

The company reiterated its 2014 production guidance of 13,000 to 16,000 boepd.

