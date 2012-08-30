FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salamander Energy profit falls on lower production
August 30, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Salamander Energy profit falls on lower production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Asia-focused oil and gas company Salamander Energy Plc said its first-half profit fell 74.5 percent on lower production.

Pretax profit fell to $15.9 million for the six months ended June 30 from $62.4 million a year earlier.

Average production dropped to 10,7000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 19,600 boepd a year earlier following the disposal of Salamander’s low-margin barrels in Offshore Northwest Java and Southeast Sumatra last year.

Revenue fell about 4 percent to $179.4 million.

The company cut its full-year average production forecast to between 10,500 and 11,500 boepd from between 12,000 and 13,000 boepd last week.

Salamander shares, which rose 7 percent in the last one year, closed at 198 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

