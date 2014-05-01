FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salamander Energy says considering selling itself
May 1, 2014

Salamander Energy says considering selling itself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Salamander Energy Plc said it is in talks with a number of parties about a potential sale of the company, which produces oil and gas in southeast Asia.

The company said it had appointed Goldman Sachs International as financial adviser to conduct the formal sale process.

Salamander said it was also considering selling some assets, including minority interests in its Bualuang oilfield in Thailand and its Kerendan gas field in Indonesia. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

