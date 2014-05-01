Salamander Energy says considering selling itself

May 1 (Reuters) - Salamander Energy Plc said it is in talks with a number of parties about a potential sale of the company, which produces oil and gas in southeast Asia.

The company said it had appointed Goldman Sachs International as financial adviser to conduct the formal sale process.

Salamander said it was also considering selling some assets, including minority interests in its Bualuang oilfield in Thailand and its Kerendan gas field in Indonesia. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)