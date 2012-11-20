FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salesforce.com revenue of $788 mln beats Street
November 20, 2012 / 9:15 PM / in 5 years

Salesforce.com revenue of $788 mln beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Business software provider Salesforce.com Inc beat Wall Street expectations, posting $788 million in quarterly revenue despite a cloudy macroeconomic outlook.

Shares of the company, which sells marketing and sales services to companies like Kimberly-Clark Corp and General Electric, have soared 44 percent this year but have sagged in recent weeks on doubts whether businesses will pull back on information technology spending.

Analysts, on average, predicted revenue of $776.5 million and adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

