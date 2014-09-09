FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salesforce says malware could have targeted its users
September 9, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Salesforce says malware could have targeted its users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Business software maker Salesforce.com Inc said a malware designed to steals users log-in credentials could have targeted some of its users.

Salesforce currently had no evidence that any of its customers were hit by the Dyre malware, which was identified on Sept. 3, the company said in post on its website. (sforce.co/1qBenJy)

The malware, also known as Dyreza, usually targets customers of large financial institutions and resides on infected systems, Salesforce said.

“This is not a vulnerability within Salesforce,” the company said.

The company’s shares were unchanged at $60.40 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

