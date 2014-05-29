FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 29, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Microsoft to put Salesforce apps into Windows-run devices

Gerry Shih

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp announced Thursday it would integrate Salesforce.com Inc apps into its cloud-computing platform, giving a boost to one of new Chief Executive Satya Nadella’s high-priority initiatives.

As part of the tie-up, Salesforce’s popular customer-management apps will be made available on Windows desktop PCs and mobile devices, while Salesforce users will be able to access Microsoft Office content.

The two companies will also allow for fuller data integration features. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Since taking the reins in March, Nadella has emphasized his intention to aggressively improve the Redmond firm’s cloud business, often repeating his “cloud first, mobile first” slogan.

While Salesforce has been a pioneer in cloud software, Microsoft has long been criticized by industry analyst as moving too slowly to the cloud-based, subscription software model favored by smaller and nimbler enterprises who prefer to pay as they go. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
