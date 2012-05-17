FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salesforce first quarter beats Street
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

Salesforce first quarter beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Web-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc reported quarterly earnings and revenue ahead of Wall Street forecasts, sending its shares up 2.4 percent in after-hours trading.

The company on Thursday reported profit, excluding certain items, of 37 cents per share, in its fiscal first quarter, which ran until end-April, beating the 34 cent average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Quarterly revenue rose 38 percent from a year earlier to $695 million compared with the $678.2 million expected by analysts.

Salesforce.com shares closed at $133.8 on Thursday.

