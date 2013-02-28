FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salesforce reports $835 million in quarterly revenue
February 28, 2013 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

Salesforce reports $835 million in quarterly revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales of $835 million, backed by strong sales of its cloud-based services.

The company, which provides sales and marketing software to companies like Coca-Cola and Ford Motor, beat analysts’ revenue forecasts of $831 million.

For its 2014 fiscal year, which began Feb. 1, Salesforce expects sales of between $3.82 and $3.87 billion, inline with Wall Street forecasts of $3.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

