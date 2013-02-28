FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Salesforce's $835 mln quarterly revenue tops forecasts
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 9:51 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Salesforce's $835 mln quarterly revenue tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales of $835 million, backed by strong sales of its cloud-based services.

Shares in Salesforce gained 4.5 percent after hours to $176.79, after closing up 1.4 percent at $169.22 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company, which provides sales and marketing software to companies like Coca-Cola and Ford Motor, has boasted one of the fastest rates of top-line growth in the technology industry, with its full-year revenue rising 35 percent from a year ago to $3.05 billion.

For its 2014 fiscal year, which began Feb. 1, Salesforce expects sales of between $3.82 and $3.87 billion, in-line with Wall Street forecasts of $3.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a net loss in the fourth quarter of $20.8 million, or 14 cents a share, widening from a loss of $4.08 million or 3 cents a share a year earlier.

Excluding items such as a one-time tax charge, it earned 51 cents a share.

The company said its unbilled deferred revenue, a rough, forward-looking signal of the pace of growth, rose to $3.5 billion, up from $2.2 billion a year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.