Salesforce revenue rises 31 percent in second quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc reported second-quarter revenue rose 31 percent to $957 million, as demand among corporate customers for cloud-based sales and marketing software remained strong.

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $4 billion and $4.025 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations of roughly $4 billion.

Excluding certain items, the company reported second-quarter earnings of 9 cents a share. Salesforce forecasted between 32 cents and 34 cents in profit for the full year.