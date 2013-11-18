FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salesforce.com quarterly revenue rises to $1.08 billion
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

Salesforce.com quarterly revenue rises to $1.08 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc on Monday reported quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, slightly topping analyst expectations of $1.06 billion.

Excluding certain items, the cloud-computing company earned 9 cents per share, in line with expectations of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company are trading near all-time highs as it, under Chief Executive Marc Benioff, has roughly quadrupled sales in four years. But Salesforce has spent heavily on acquiring new businesses, including a $2.5 billion deal for email marketing firm ExactTarget in June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.