RPT-Salesforce.com revenue beat estimates
February 27, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Salesforce.com revenue beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc, the world’s biggest maker of online sales software, reported a better-than-expected 37 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by strong sales at its newly acquired email marketing firm ExactTarget.

The company also said Graham Smith, chief financial officer since 2008, will retire in March 2015.

The company’s net loss widened to $116.6 million, or 19 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $20.8 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $1.15 billion from $834.7 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 6 cents per share on revenue of $1.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

