Salesforce working to field takeover offers - Bloomberg
April 29, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Salesforce working to field takeover offers - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc is working with financial advisers to help it field takeover offers after being approached by a potential acquirer, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

There is no certainty any deal will transpire, Bloomberg said, without identifying the potential acquirer. (bloom.bg/1HRPLUH)

Salesforce, which has a market value of about $44 billion as of Tuesday’s close, couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

