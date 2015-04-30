FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle CEO Safra Catz declines comment on Salesforce.com
April 30, 2015

Oracle CEO Safra Catz declines comment on Salesforce.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp Chief Executive Safra Catz on Thursday declined comment on whether Oracle had made an offer to buy online customer relationship management rival Salesforce.com Inc.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Salesforce.com had hired advisers after receiving an offer from an unnamed company. Salesforce has declined comment on the report.

Catz took a question on the report at a media day at Oracle’s headquarters in Silicon Valley on Thursday. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by David Gregorio)

