Salesforce Q4 revenue forecast misses estimates
November 19, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Salesforce Q4 revenue forecast misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc forecast current-quarter revenue that fell short of market expectations, pushing its shares down 4 percent in extended trading.

The company said it expected revenue of about $1.44 billion for the quarter ending Jan. 31, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.45 billion.

Revenue for the third quarter ended Oct. 31 rose 28.6 percent to $1.38 billion, helped by higher demand for its web-based sales and marketing software and services.

Net loss narrowed to $38.9 million, or 6 cents per share, from $124.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
