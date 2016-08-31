FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Salesforce.com's quarterly revenue rises 25 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Cloud software maker Salesforce.com Inc reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand for its web-based sales and marketing software increased.

The company reported net income of $229.6 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, compared with a loss of $852,000, or nil cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.04 billion from $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
