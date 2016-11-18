REFILE-UPDATE 2-Salesforce's revenue forecast beats estimates, shares rise

(Corrects spelling of Koenig's last name in paragraph 3)

By Narottam Medhora and Stephen Nellis

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates as more businesses adopted its cloud-based sales and marketing software, sending its shares 5 higher in extended trade.

The San Francisco-based company has consistently reported double-digit growth in recent quarters as companies shift to cheaper and easier cloud-based products, but it is facing growing competition from Oracle Corp and Microsoft Corp .

"Our checks indicate that Salesforce still has a number of very good secular growth drivers, including selling some of their newer cloud offerings and upselling activity into large customers is robust," said Wedbush Securities analyst Steve Koenig.

Deferred revenue rose 23 percent to $3.50 billion in the third quarter. Analysts on average had expected deferred revenue of $3.42 billion, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Salesforce and other subscription-based software companies usually book revenue in stages rather than at the time of a sale, so investors keep a close eye on deferred revenue as a guide to future revenue.

"We expect to deliver our first $10 billion-year during our fiscal year 2018," Chief Executive Marc Benioff said in a statement.

Its stock rose 4.8 percent in extended trade to $78.74.

Benioff is looking to broaden the company's cloud offerings through new features, especially focusing on artificial intelligence.

The company, which launched its artificial intelligence platform Einstein in October, has made a number of acquisitions to build up its machine learning and big data analysis capabilities.

It lost out to Microsoft in a bid to buy LinkedIn Corp and abandoned its pursuit of Twitter Inc last month amid investor concerns over the strategic merits and valuation of the deal.

For the current quarter, Salesforce said it expected revenue of $2.27 billion to $2.28 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $2.24 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share in the third quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 25.3 percent to $2.14 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $2.12 billion.

However, the company's net loss widened to $37.3 million, or 5 cents per share, in the three months ended Oct. 31 from $25.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Up to Thursday's close, Salesforce's shares had fallen 4.1 percent this year, underperforming the 7 percent gain in the broader S&P 500 index. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Bernard Orr)