SAP CEO says he does not believe Salesforce will be sold
May 20, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

SAP CEO says he does not believe Salesforce will be sold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, May 20 (Reuters) - SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott once again ruled out that his company has any interest in buying rival Salesforce.com and went further on Wednesday by saying that Salesforce is unlikely to be acquired by any other player in the industry.

Speaking to reporters ahead of SAP’s annual meeting, McDermott was asked what would happen to his company’s own business if a rival like Microsoft acquired Salesforce.

The SAP CEO bluntly replied that he did not think a merger would happen, by Microsoft or other rivals such as Oracle .

“I do not expect that to be the case at all because of the valuation of the company,” McDermott said referring to the possibility Microsoft would buy Salesforce.

He was then asked whether any rival would buy Salesforce and he responded: “No.”

Reporting By Eric Auchard, Harro ten Wolde and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

