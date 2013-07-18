FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Italy's Salini mandates banks for bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2013 / 5:13 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Italy's Salini mandates banks for bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Add S&P’s and Fitch ratings, expected amount and maturity)

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Italian builder Salini said on Thursday it had mandated banks Banca IMI, Natixis and UniCredit to lead a roadshow for a potential euro-denominated bond.

The bond will likely mature in 2018 and be worth 350 million euros ($458 million), rating agency Standard & Poor’s said on Wednesday as it assigned a preliminary ‘BB-’ rating with stable outlook to the planned issue.

The proposed bond is rated ‘BB’ with stable outlook by Fitch, the rating agency said.

The roadshow to present the issue begins on July 19 and will visit Italian and international institutional investors, Salini said in a statement.

Salini is due to complete its merger with larger rival Impregilo later this year.

($1 = 0.7639 euros)

Reporting By Isla Binnie and Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.