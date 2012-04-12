FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Italian builder Salini net profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italian builder Salini, which is seeking to merge with rival Impregilo, posted on Thursday higher 2011 profits and sales, helped by contracts in Ethiopia, Denmark and Kazakhstan.

The Rome-based group said its net financial position at end-2011 was positive, after spending 123 million euros ($161 million) to build its stake in Impregilo, which last stood at 25.3 percent.

Salini, which has not ruled out a takeover bid for Impregilo, aims to merge with its rival’s construction business to form a group with sales of 5 billion euros and expects annual merger synergies of around 100 million.

Its pretax profit rose 50 percent to 83 million euros after revenues rose 27 percent to 1.43 billion, according to a statement. Its order book reached 10.4 billion euros.

Impregilo, which is controlled by Italy’s Gavio family through Autostrada Torino Milano, reported in March a 38 percent rise in net profit to 177.4 million euros. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

