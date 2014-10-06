Salini Impregilo kickstarts share buyback programme, eyes M&A

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Italian builder Salini Impregilo launched on Monday a share buyback programme and said it may use the repurchased stock for small and mid-sized acquisitions aimed at boosting its order portfolio and expanding abroad.

Salini Impregilo said in a statement that it did not hold any own shares at present. Under the buyback programme, the company has until March 18, 2016, to buy shares equivalent to up to 10 percent of its capital.