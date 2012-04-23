Salini spells out Impregilo merger plan

MILAN, April 23 (Reuters) - Italian builder Salini sees a merger with Impregilo generating recurring synergies of more than 100 million euros from 2015 in terms of core earnings, slides at a presentation showed on Monday.

Privately-owned Salini aims to merge with Impregilo to create a national champion in the construction sector. His plan meets with opposition from Italy’s Gavio family, which controls Impregilo with a 29.9 percent stake and is supported by powerful investment bank Mediobanca.

The slides showed Salini saw revenues of between 6.5 billion and 7.5 billion euros in 2015 for the combined Impregilo-Salini entity. Core earnings - or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - are estimated at between 800 and 1,050 million euros in 2015.

Salini’s plan envisages assets sale for Impregilo, including Brazilian motorway operator EcoRodovias which the Italian builder jointly controls with Brazil’s Almeida family.

Salini owns around 25 percent of Impregilo, based on the latest published data.