Salini Impregilo in $406-mln purchase of Lane Industries

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian builder Salini Impregilo said on Thursday it had agreed to buy family-owned U.S. construction group Lane Industries in a transaction valued at around $406 million, net of adjustments to be defined at closing.

The acquisition will allow Salini Impregilo to create a group with 2015 pro-forma sales of more than 6 billion euros ($6.45 billion) and help it access a larger pool of projects in the U.S. market, it said in a statement.

The deal has been approved by Lane’s board of directors and is subject to the approval of the company’s shareholders and antitrust authorities, with closing expected in January 2016.

Salini Impregilo reported nine-month earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 340 million euros, up 11 percent on the previous year, with sales up 8.4 percent, at 3.4 billion euros. ($1=0.9297 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)