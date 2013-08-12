FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salini Impregilo says to build first section of Libya coast road
August 12, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Salini Impregilo says to build first section of Libya coast road

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salini Impregilo Group will head a consortium of Italian companies building the first section of a new coastal highway in Libya, the company said on Monday.

Salini Impregilo, the name for a new entity that is being created from a merger between Italian building firms Salini and Impregilo, said the contract to build the 400 km. part of coastal road is worth 963 million euros ($1.29 billion).

The coastal road project is part of an accord signed between the governments of Italy and Libya in 2008.

$1 = 0.7490 euros Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
