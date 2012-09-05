FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA delays decision on Salix's diarrhea drug
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 11:55 AM / 5 years ago

FDA delays decision on Salix's diarrhea drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would take more time to review the drugmaker’s new treatment for HIV-related diarrhea and it now expects a regulatory decision by the end of the first quarter of 2013.

The drug crofelemer aims to provide symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in patients with HIV/AIDS on anti-retroviral therapy.

“By taking no action at this time, the FDA has allowed for the currently ongoing dialogue between Salix and the FDA to continue,” Salix’s Chief Development Officer Bill Forbes said in a statement.

Salix and the FDA were primarily discussing the production and control of the crofelemer active pharmaceutical ingredient - “a complex mixture that is the first botanical product to be reviewed by the agency for oral use.”

About 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV/AIDS and about 40 percent of those patients suffer from either episodic or chronic diarrhea, Salix said.

Salix shares closed at $43.95 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.