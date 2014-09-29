FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves expanded use of Salix Pharma's constipation drug
September 29, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

FDA approves expanded use of Salix Pharma's constipation drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an expanded use of its constipation treatment.

The injection, Relistor, has now been approved for use in patients on opioids for chronic pain unrelated to cancer, the company said.

Relistor was first approved in 2008 to treat opioid-induced constipation in severely ill patients who did not respond to laxatives.

Salix, which is merging with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA’s Irish subsidiary, is in talks with Allergan Inc and Actavis Plc about a potential sale, sources have told Reuters in recent weeks.

Relistor will compete with Nektar Therapeutics and AstraZeneca Plc’s , Movantik, which was approved by the FDA earlier this month for the same patient population.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc, which licensed the worldwide rights to Relistor to Salix in 2011, stands to earn $40 million following the approval. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

